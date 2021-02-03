Travel agents introduce booking stop

The sector hopes that after this date people in Belgium will be ready to leave on a foreign trip as the sector has been in dire straits since March last year.

Chris Somers is one of the people behind the booking stop: “We won’t be booking any non-essential trips departing before 2 April. We want to show politicians, virologists and consumers we are a reliable sector that takes responsibility.”

The decision was taken in the light of the start of the vaccination campaign. The travel sector wants to give this campaign every opportunity.

People who booked a trip between 1 March – the end of the official ban – and 1 April will still be able to go away if the government allows it.

“We realise there is a lot of appetite for foreign travel; We’re asking people to book holidays in late spring, the summer, the autumn or even for next year” says Mr Somers.

Corona vouchers were issued to compensate for trips cancelled between 20 March and 19 June last year. The vouchers can be exchanged for cash a year after they were issued.

Travel giant TUI is not joining in with the booking stop and says it is following the instructions issued by the authorities.