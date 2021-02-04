Corona figures remain remarkably stable

1,784 patients are in hospital with Covid. 309 are in intensive care; 167 are on a ventilator.



In the week to 31 January on average 42 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is down 22% on the week. The big drop is the result of one day with a high number of fatalities no longer being included, while a day with a low tally is now included.



2,363 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is 9% up on the previous week.



49,500 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is up 12% on the week. 5.5% of tests come back positive.



By 2 February 3.22% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 295,950 people had received a first shot; 30,145 a second.

