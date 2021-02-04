Health

Corona figures remain remarkably stable

In the week to 3 February on average 120 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day.  The figure is down 5% on the week. 138 patients were admitted on Wednesday.  139 were discharged.

Colin Clapson

1,784 patients are in hospital with Covid.  309 are in intensive care; 167 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 31 January on average 42 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is down 22% on the week. The big drop is the result of one day with a high number of fatalities no longer being included, while a day with a low tally is now included.

2,363 people a day tested positive on average.  The figure is 9% up on the previous week.

49,500 tests were carried out each day on average.  The figure is up 12% on the week.  5.5% of tests come back positive.

By 2 February 3.22% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated.  295,950 people had received a first shot; 30,145 a second.
 

