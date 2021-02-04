Denmark to supply a ‘nuclear power plant’s worth’ of green energy
Belgium and Denmark have signed an agreement on the construction of a direct energy cable connecting our two nations. In time Belgium will be able to import wind energy directly from Denmark via this 600 km long cable. The agreement signed during a socially distanced ceremony strengthens Belgium’s supply of renewable energy.
Denmark operates several wind farms at sea and has a surplus of green energy. 1.5 Gigawatts of energy can be supplied via the cable. That corresponds to one large nuclear power plant.
Tinne Van der Straeten is the Belgian energy minister: “The expectation is that by connecting our two countries both nations will reap benefits. We get access to cheap Danish energy. Of course we will make sure Belgian consumers too reap the rewards.”