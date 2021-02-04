Mr De Croo: “Europeans must do more for their own security”

NAVO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has conceded that the past four years with President Trump at the helm in the US have been problematic for the western alliance. He was speaking after his first meeting with PM Alexander De Croo since he became Belgian leader. Mr Stoltenberg believes that with President Biden in the White House there is now an opportunity to strengthen the transatlantic relationship. Mr De Croo says NATO is now more important than ever. He believes the Europeans must do more for their own defence.