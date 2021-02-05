Coronavirus figures show a continuation in the trend set over the past few days

During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average of 121 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 4% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (22 to 28 January) when there was an average of 125 admissions per day. On Thursday 4 February 139 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in Belgium. 146 patients were discharged. This brings the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 1,752. Of these 306 are on intensive care wards and 166 are on ventilators.

During the week from 26 January to 1 February an average of 41 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down by 21% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (19 to 25 January) when there was an average of 51 COVID-19 deaths per day.

During the week from 26 January and 1 February an average of 2,349 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. The increase is slowing though. On Thursday it was +9%. There are big regional differences in the figures with several Walloon provinces showing considerable increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

An average of 49,600 people were tested for coronavirus during the week from 26 January to 1 February. This is 10% up on the previous week. Of those tested 5.5% tested positive for coronavirus.

By 3 February (the most recent date for which figures are available) 307,386 people in Belgium had been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.3% of the adult population. Meanwhile, 44,127 people here have received both doses.