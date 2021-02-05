Hairdressers to reopen from 13 February

Camping sites and holiday parks will also be allowed to reopen again from Monday. However, communal areas at the sites and parks such as restaurants, bars etc will remain closed. This follows a ruling by the Council of State ordering the reopening of camp sites and holiday parks as their enforced closure was deemed to be in contravention of the equality principle as hotels and guest houses have been allowed to remain open throughout the lockdown.

The outside areas of zoos and animal parks will also be allowed to reopen from Saturday 13 February.

In another relaxation of the lockdown measures, estate agents will again be able to accompany potential buyers or tenants when they go and visit a house or flat.

All other measures, including the travel restrictions, will remain in force until (at least) 1 April.