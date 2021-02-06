AstraZeneca vaccine to be used on people under 56 from mid-February

Earlier this week Belgium’s High Council for Health advised that due to the lack of data on the effectiveness of the vaccine on people older than 55, it would be best to use it for the vaccination of people younger than this.

Those over 55 will be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna. This will also be the case for people that have issues with their immune system and those that are undergoing medical treatment that puts the immune system under strain.

Belgium should receive 443,000 doses of the AstraZeneca during the course of this month. The Head of the Vaccination Task Force Dirk Ramaekers told journalists that this means that “We will be able to already give a considerable number of people a first dose this month”.

Care professionals and those with an underlying medical condition account for an estimated total of between 700,000 and 1.2 million people.