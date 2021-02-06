Fines for those failing to get tested on their return from a Red Zone country

A ban on non-essential foreign travel remains in force until 1 March. After Friday’s meeting no mention was made on any plans to extend the ban. However, the Consultative Committee will meet again in two weeks’ time and any decision on extending the travel ban is likely to come then. Under the rules currently in force those returning from a Red Zone area are obliged to take a coronavirus test on the day of their return and 7 days later.

However, there have been issues with enforcement. Issues that the authorities now wish to address. Mr Vandenbroucke stressed the importance of testing in protecting the population from coronavirus. He added that the leaders of the regional governments (the regions are responsible for testing) have undertaken that the details of those that have failed to take a coronavirus will be accessible to the police from 1 April at the very latest. Those failing to take a test risk a fine of 250 euro.

The Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) says that he is pleased that with the clear undertaking. He added that the necessary measures will be taken to facilitate the exchange of personal date on those that need to be tested and/or should be quarantining.





