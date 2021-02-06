Frutos leaves RSC Anderlecht to join Losada as his assistant at D.C. United

Frutos spent six seasons at Anderlecht as a player and worked as an assistant coach in several different capacities following his retirement. The move reunites Losada with a former teammate. The Argentine played with Frutos at Independiente in 2004-2005 season.

Hernan Losada said in a press release that “I have known Nicolás for years and cannot speak highly enough of his character. We first played together in 2004 for Independiente in Argentina then followed similar career paths throughout Europe, including playing for Anderlecht,”

He added that “As a player, he was an intelligent forward and he has worked hard since retirement to become a great tactician and coach. His creative attacking mind paired with his experience developing youth players and integrating them into the first team will be a valuable addition to our impressive coaching staff at D.C. United.”