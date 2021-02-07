Corona outbreak at Brussels police call centre

On Saturday the Francophone Brussels daily ‘La Capitale’ reported that around 20 of the 100 staff members at the emergency number call centre had tested positive for coronavirus. Of these one had been found to be infected with the South African variant of the virus. The Federal Police have yet to confirm whether the figures quoted in Saturday’s newspaper article are correct.

Staff at the centre continue to be tested. There is currently only a skeleton staff at CIC with some staff working from home and other centres outside Brussels taking on some of the calls from people in the capital at busy times. The Federal Police stresses that service levels are being maintained.

Extra measures have been put in force at the call centre and a special firm has been taken on to deep clean and disinfect the offices in which it is housed. This work will get under way on Monday.