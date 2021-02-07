Lommel SK pulls out of match due to coronavirus outbreak at the club
The Second Division football club Lommel SK pulled out of its match against Seraing on Saturday evening after 20 of its players had been forced to quarantine in recent days. The club that is part of the City Football Group, the holding company whose flagship club is the English Premier League side Manchester City no faces losing the game 5-0. Lommel SK is currently 4th in 1B (the Belgian Second Division) and is still very much in the running for second place in the table that would give it the opportunity to part in a play-off game for a place in next season’s First Division (1A).
Lommel SK took the decision to withdraw from Saturday evening’s game after consultation with its owners, the City Football Group.
In the end 5 players were confirmed as having coronavirus. However, this was not enough for the Pro League to postpone Saturday evening’s match. Ironically, Sunday’s two Second Division games have been postponed due to the weather.
The City Football Group’s coronavirus protocol is stricter than the Pro League’s rules and after talks with its owners the Limburg club decided that it was withdrawing from Saturday’s game. As it was Lommel’s decision not to play the club faces losing the game 5-0.
Lommel SK believes that had the match gone ahead more players would have become infected with coronavirus. In a press statement the club says “Unfortunately we couldn’t get the match postponed to a later date. The match will have to be void. Our focus is on limiting the number of infections. We accept the sporting consequences of this decision”.