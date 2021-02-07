Lommel SK pulls out of match due to coronavirus outbreak at the club

Lommel SK took the decision to withdraw from Saturday evening’s game after consultation with its owners, the City Football Group.

In the end 5 players were confirmed as having coronavirus. However, this was not enough for the Pro League to postpone Saturday evening’s match. Ironically, Sunday’s two Second Division games have been postponed due to the weather.

The City Football Group’s coronavirus protocol is stricter than the Pro League’s rules and after talks with its owners the Limburg club decided that it was withdrawing from Saturday’s game. As it was Lommel’s decision not to play the club faces losing the game 5-0.

Lommel SK believes that had the match gone ahead more players would have become infected with coronavirus. In a press statement the club says “Unfortunately we couldn’t get the match postponed to a later date. The match will have to be void. Our focus is on limiting the number of infections. We accept the sporting consequences of this decision”.