Number of coronavirus patients on Belgian intensive care wards falls under 300
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further slight rises in the number of people testing positive for and being hospitalised with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of people dying from COVID-19 continues to fall.
During the week from 31 January to 6 February an average of 123 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 3% on the 7-day rolling average of 119 hospital admissions during the previous week (24 to 30 January. On Saturday 6 February 117 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 171 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,649 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 291 are on intensive care wards. For the first time since 13 October 2020 the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen below 300. 151 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.
During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 41 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 16% on the 7-day rolling average of 50 COVID-19 deaths per day during the previous week.
During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 2,340 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 4% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. During the same period 50,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 9% up on the previous week. The percentage of people tested that test positive now stands at 5.4%.
By 5 February (the last day for which figures are available) 326,405 people in Belgium had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.54% of the adult population. 84,100 people have already been given their second dose of the vaccine.