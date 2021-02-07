Number of coronavirus patients on Belgian intensive care wards falls under 300

During the week from 31 January to 6 February an average of 123 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 3% on the 7-day rolling average of 119 hospital admissions during the previous week (24 to 30 January. On Saturday 6 February 117 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 171 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,649 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 291 are on intensive care wards. For the first time since 13 October 2020 the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen below 300. 151 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.

During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 41 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 16% on the 7-day rolling average of 50 COVID-19 deaths per day during the previous week.

During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 2,340 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 4% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. During the same period 50,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 9% up on the previous week. The percentage of people tested that test positive now stands at 5.4%.

By 5 February (the last day for which figures are available) 326,405 people in Belgium had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.54% of the adult population. 84,100 people have already been given their second dose of the vaccine.