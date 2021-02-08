COVID-19: Number of people testing positive and hospitalisations up again

During the week from 1 to 7 February an average of 128 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 11% on the 7-day rolling average for hospital admissions during the previous week (25 to 31 January), when an average of 115 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised each day. On Sunday 7 February 106 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised. 72 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID 19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 1,676. Of these 299 are on intensive care wards and 161 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average 38 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 23% on the 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths for the previous week.

During the week from 28 January to 3 February an average of 2,313 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 50,400 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 6% more than during the previous week. The percentage of people tested that test positive is currently 5.4%.

On 6 February (the last day for which figures are available) 3.55% of people in Belgium had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This means that 327,531 people here have already received their first jab. 88,944 people in Belgium have already received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine.