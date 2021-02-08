Fresh snow and traffic misery for commuters on Monday morning

During Sunday night between 1 and 3 centimetres of fresh snow fell. The Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a Code Yellow warning for slippery conditions that is valid for the entire country. Teams of gritters have been out in force and the main roads and motorways are free of snow. In Flanders 1,300 tonnes of salt was used by gritter teams during Sunday night. Water from snow that has melted and then refrozen means that we need to be on guard for patches ice on roads, pavements and pathways.

Snow showers are forecast for the rest of the day and the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency warns that this could create extra danger on the roads.

During the next few hours, the surface temperature of the roads will fall still further. Gritter teams will continue to treat the roads throughout the day and where necessary clear snow.