Royal Antwerp FC second after victory in the Antwerp derby

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a much-needed win way at near-neighbours Excel Mouscron. On Saturday there were victories for KV Oostende, Club Brugge and KV Mechelen, while the match between Standard de Liège and OH Leuven ended in a 1-1 draw. On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC were victorious in the Antwerp derby against Beerschot. Sporting Charleroi drew against Zulte Waregem. RSC Anderlecht move into the top 4 after a 1-2 win at KRC Gent. The match between KAA Gent and KAS Eupen ended in a two-all draw.