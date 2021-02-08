Royal Antwerp FC second after victory in the Antwerp derby
It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a much-needed win way at near-neighbours Excel Mouscron. On Saturday there were victories for KV Oostende, Club Brugge and KV Mechelen, while the match between Standard de Liège and OH Leuven ended in a 1-1 draw. On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC were victorious in the Antwerp derby against Beerschot. Sporting Charleroi drew against Zulte Waregem. RSC Anderlecht move into the top 4 after a 1-2 win at KRC Gent. The match between KAA Gent and KAS Eupen ended in a two-all draw.
The weekend’s results
Excel Mouscron 0 – 3 KV Kortrijk
KV Oostende 3 – 1 Sint-Truiden
Waasland-Beveren 0 – 2 Club Brugge
Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 KV Mechelen
Standard de Liège 1 – 1 OH Leuven
Beerschot 1 – 2 Royal Antwerp FC
Sporting Charleroi 1 – 1 Zulte Waregem
KRC Genk 1 – 2 RSC Anderlecht
KAA Gent 2 – 2 KAS Eupen
The league table after 26 games
Club Brugge – 60 points
Royal Antwerp FC – 46 points
KRC Genk – 43 points
RSC Anderlecht – 41 points
KV Oostende – 39 points
Standard de Liège – 39 points
Sporting Charleroi – 38 points
Beerschot – 37 points
OH Leuven – 37 points
KV Mechelen – 36 points
Zulte Waregem – 34 points
KAA Gent – 33 points
KV Kortrijk – 33 points
KAS Eupen – 31 points
Sint-Truiden – 30 points
Excel Mouscron – 26 points
Cercle Brugge – 22 points
Waasland-Beveren – 22 points