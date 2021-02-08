Sports
Royal Antwerp FC second after victory in the Antwerp derby

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a much-needed win way at near-neighbours Excel Mouscron. On Saturday there were victories for KV Oostende, Club Brugge and KV Mechelen, while the match between Standard de Liège and OH Leuven ended in a 1-1 draw. On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC were victorious in the Antwerp derby against Beerschot. Sporting Charleroi drew against Zulte Waregem. RSC Anderlecht move into the top 4 after a 1-2 win at KRC Gent. The match between KAA Gent and KAS Eupen ended in a two-all draw. 

The weekend’s results

Excel Mouscron       0 – 3 KV Kortrijk

KV Oostende              3 – 1 Sint-Truiden

Waasland-Beveren  0 – 2 Club Brugge

Cercle Brugge            0 – 1 KV Mechelen

Standard de Liège     1 – 1 OH Leuven

Beerschot                      1 – 2 Royal Antwerp FC

Sporting Charleroi     1 – 1 Zulte Waregem

KRC Genk                        1 – 2 RSC Anderlecht

KAA Gent                         2 – 2  KAS Eupen

The league table after 26 games

Club Brugge – 60 points

Royal Antwerp FC – 46 points

KRC Genk – 43 points

RSC Anderlecht – 41 points

KV Oostende – 39 points

Standard de Liège – 39 points

Sporting Charleroi – 38 points

Beerschot – 37 points

OH Leuven – 37 points

KV Mechelen – 36 points

Zulte Waregem – 34 points

KAA Gent – 33 points

KV Kortrijk – 33 points

KAS Eupen – 31 points

Sint-Truiden – 30 points

Excel Mouscron – 26 points

Cercle Brugge – 22 points

Waasland-Beveren – 22 points

 

 

