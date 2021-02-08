Van Ranst wants Task Force to look into effectiveness of AstraZeneca vaccine against South African variant

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, the virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst said that this “is not good news”. However, he added that there is no reason to panic. “The other vaccines do offer protection against the South African variant, AstraZeneca doesn’t. This is a big problem in South Africa as the variant comes from there and is frequently present. Here it is imported. For example, we had an outbreak in Ostend (West Flanders). If we look at analysis, we see that 0.2% of the stems contains this variant. It is not much, but you want to keep it under control”.

In the meantime, new (small-scale) studies have shown that the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine increases if more time is left between the first and the second dose of the vaccine.

"This means that you could better leave longer than 28 days between the doses. It seems that this makes a big difference. But once again the studies did not use a big sample group. The coming days, weeks and months will bring us more clarity about this” Professor Van Ranst said.

The Leuven University (KUL) virologists suggests that the Vaccination Task Force should look at the new information on the AstraZeneca vaccine and if necessary, modify the vaccination strategy. On Saturday it was announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used here in Belgium from the middle of this month to vaccinate care professionals, people with underlying health conditions and some police officers, all of whom under the age 55.