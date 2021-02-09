“Busiest day in two years”

The number of calls was double the usual on an average Tuesday morning.

“During the weekend and even on Monday many people put off travel. Today numerous people wanted to hit the road. VAB was particularly busy in the provinces of Antwerp and Limburg. Cars are experiencing problems starting because of the extreme cold but also because they have not been mobile. 6 out of ten cases are linked to engines that won’t start. Most people experience problems in front of their own door” said a VAB spokesperson.

VAB is a bit stunned by the number of problems being reported as home working is mandatory in Belgium.

The next few days the motoring organisation will be deploying extra staff at alarm centres and have more AA-men on standby.