Are we heading for a cold wave?

The conditions for a cold wave are pretty severe. To be declared a cold wave temperatures need to stay below zero degrees Celsius for five days in a row. During this period night-time temperatures of at least -10° need to be recorded at the Met Office in Ukkel (Brussels) on at least three nights.

“Five days of freezing temperatures shouldn’t be a problem at Ukkel. Three nights of -10°C are more problematic. Forecasts for Ukkel speak of -8, -9°C. The three nights may occur elsewhere in Belgium. Then they will have had a cold wave there, but it won’t be an official cold wave for Belgium” says VRT weather presenter Sabine.

Sabine also explains why it’s so cold now: “Normally we get mild westerlies. The wind has now turned to the northeast. As a result we’re getting cold, polar air. Freezing temperatures from Russia are reaching us.”

“Starting Wednesday a high above Scandinavia with lots of clear skies will influence our weather picture. Cold air plus cold skies and the snow we’ve already had signifies freezing temperatures at night.”

Cold waves are pretty exceptional in our climes. The last one occurred in 2012. They were far more common in the past.

“Until 1980 we used to have a cold wave every four years or so. They equalled heatwaves in number” says Pascal Mormal of the Met Office. “During the last three decades we had three cold waves and 21 heatwaves.”

“Temperatures of -15°C didn’t use to be exceptional in Flanders. In January 1985 -23°C was recorded in the Kempen District. In recent years we haven’t seen similar temperatures. March 2013 was the last time -10°C was recorded in Ukkel.”

VRT weather presenter Frank confirms this picture: “In the winter of 1962 the average for December through to February was -2°C. The North Sea froze. We used to have around 17 days a winter with negative highs. Today this has fallen back to around 6 or 7.”