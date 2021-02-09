COVID-19: Fall in the number of positive tests and deaths, rise in the number of hospitalisations

During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 121 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is up 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Monday 8 February 69 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals, 44 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in our country’s hospitals to 1,698. Of these 302 are on intensive care wards and 161 are on ventilators.

During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average of 2,212 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Between 30 January and 5 February an average of 50,200 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is up 4% on the previous week. Currently 5.3% of people tested for coronavirus test positive.

On 7 February (the latest date for which figures are available) 328,623 people had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.56% of the total adult population. 93,303 people have already received their second dose.