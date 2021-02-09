COVID-19: Fall in the number of positive tests and deaths, rise in the number of hospitalisations
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a fall, albeit it slight, in the number of people testing positive. The number of people with the virus that are dying continues to fall, while the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is up slightly.
During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 121 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is up 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Monday 8 February 69 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals, 44 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in our country’s hospitals to 1,698. Of these 302 are on intensive care wards and 161 are on ventilators.
During the week from 29 January to 4 February an average of 2,212 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 5% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Between 30 January and 5 February an average of 50,200 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is up 4% on the previous week. Currently 5.3% of people tested for coronavirus test positive.
On 7 February (the latest date for which figures are available) 328,623 people had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.56% of the total adult population. 93,303 people have already received their second dose.