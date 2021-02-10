Raids on Chechen properties in terrorism funding probe

Telephones and computers were seized during the raids conducted into an investigation into the illegal channelling of funds to terrorist organisations. Those targeted are suspected of channelling funds to terrorist organisations under the cover that the cash was going to charity or at least having been in contact with organisations involved in such illegal practices. Nobody has yet been arrested.

“The investigation revealed that a number of people are in contact with international organisations that claim they are collecting funds for charity e.g. to buy wells in the Sahel or the Horn of Africa. In reality the funds are channelled to terrorist outfits like IS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and Al Shabaab” prosecutors say.

“In addition most of the people under suspicion are supporters of the terrorist organisation ‘Emirate of the Caucasus’. The ‘Emirate of the Caucasus’ wants to establish an Islamic emirate in Chechnya, Dagestan and Ingushetia”.

The raids centred on Roeselare in West Flanders. Prosecutors say that investigations into these practices are under way in France, Sweden, the US, Russia, Norway and Belgium.