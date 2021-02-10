Corona data: hospitalisations up

In the week to 9 February on average 120 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 6% on the week. 159 patients were admitted on Tuesday. 174 were discharged.

1,674 patients are in hospital with Covid. 308 are in intensive care; 168 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 6 February on average 42 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is down 4% on the week.

2,204 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is down 7% on the previous week.

50,000 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is up 1% on the week. 5.2% of tests come back positive.

By 8 February 3.65% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 336,331 people had received a first shot; 104,340 a second.