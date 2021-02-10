“Seed for a good deed”: Could you be a sperm donor?

Since the start of the corona pandemic only two new sperm donors have come forward. Even before corona there was a reduction in interest. The sperm bank still has several active donors, but to ensure continuity and diversity more donors are urgently needed. Otherwise it will be hard to satisfy the wish for a child among couples and single women.

“Demand for donor sperm has been higher than supply for some time” says Dr Ingrid Inion, head of the ZNA Centre for Reproductive Medicine: “In contrast with blood donors the number of sperm donors is far more limited. To avoid becoming reliant on external commercial sperm banks we are seeking ‘seed for a good deed’. It’s a small contribution, but it signifies a world of a difference for many people”.

Men willing to donate sperm are asked regularly to supply samples. The sample is provided after three to five days of abstinence. How many donations a candidate can make depends on the quality and the amount. The average donor provides 40 samples.

Donors must be healthy men aged 18 to 45. They are tested for STIs including syphilis, hepatitis and HIV as well as hereditary diseases like cystic fibrosis.