Why has the Atomium put its hat on?

Te Gek!?’s new campaign that was launched today is intended to bring people together and make it easier to talk about psychiatric well-being.

Te Gek!?’s new campaign slogan is ‘Make the head an issue’. Athlete Elodie Ouedraogo has designed a hat especially for the campaign. Not only is the hat for sale, but you can also make your own. To publicise the initiative the organisation also decided the highest sphere of the Atomium should don the hat too!