‘Cycling through Water’ becomes ‘Cycling through Ice’!

“We notice how nature changes from day to day” say a couple of seasoned ramblers. “Today’s sun allows the wintery beauty of Limburg to sparkle even more than usual. We are enjoying the view immensely. This is our favourite season.”

An enormous sign warns that skating is not permitted. The view will have to suffice. A Dutch couple from the Province of North Holland was not impressed by the quality of our ice anyway. “It looks magnificent, but there are lots of bumps and snow on the ice. This is no ice for skating” confided this Dutch visitor, who is clearly used to sterner stuff.