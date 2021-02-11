Corona latest: hospitalisations and deaths up
The latest data from science health institute show that in Belgium the average number of new cases of coronavirus detected each day during the last seven-day observation period fell, while hospitalisations and deaths rose slightly.
In the week to 10 February on average 124 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 3% on the week. 132 patients were admitted on Tuesday. 152 were discharged.
1,654 patients are in hospital with Covid. 303 are in intensive care; 166 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 7 February on average 43 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is up 1% on the week.
2,171 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is down 8% on the previous week.
49,600 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is unchanged on the week. 5.2% of tests come back positive.
By 9 February 3.70% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 341,621 people had received a first shot; 118,163 a second.