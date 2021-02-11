Corona latest: hospitalisations and deaths up

In the week to 10 February on average 124 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 3% on the week. 132 patients were admitted on Tuesday. 152 were discharged.

1,654 patients are in hospital with Covid. 303 are in intensive care; 166 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 7 February on average 43 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is up 1% on the week.

2,171 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is down 8% on the previous week.

49,600 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is unchanged on the week. 5.2% of tests come back positive.

By 9 February 3.70% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 341,621 people had received a first shot; 118,163 a second.