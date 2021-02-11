Get your corona jab at your place of work?

Businesses could play a significant role when the vaccination campaign reaches cruising speed.

“Businesses have a tremendous amount of experience in connection with the annual flu vaccination. They are eager to rely on this experience during the vaccinations that lie ahead” says Voka’s Hans Maertens.

Employers have no appetite to replace the planned vaccination centres, but are wiling to provide extra capacity.

“We’re offering the authorities this possibility. Please make use of existing capacity. Let’s work out what to do together now” concludes Maertens.