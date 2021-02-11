Police officers and security staff looking at racism trial
Antwerp prosecutors are seeking to prosecute 30 police officers and members of the security outfit that accompanies prisoners to and from court. The officers stand accused of pestering behaviour and racism. The case centres on a closed WhatsApp group operated by members of the local Antwerp police force and other security staff.
The group stands accused of being a forum for racist language and pestering messages about colleagues. An investigation has been under way for four years. Prosecutors now want a judge to agree to a prosecution.