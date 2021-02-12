Anderlecht through to quarter finals after victory in the Brussels cup derby

On Wednesday KAS Eupen made light work of the amateur club Olympic Charleroi. Eupen won their game 5-1. KRC Genk won their derby cup tie against Sint-Truiden 1-0. There was also a win by the league leaders Club Brugge against the team currently second in the league Royal Antwerp FC. Club beat The Great Old 3-1. There was also a win for KV Mechelen. Malinwa won 0-1 away at Beerschot.

On Thursday KAA Gent made it through to the quarter finals thanks to a 3-1 win against Sporting Charleroi. In the last of the final 16 cup ties. RSC Anderlecht saw off the team currently a country mile ahead at the top of the Second Division Union Saint-Gilloise. The Brussels derby ended 0-5 in Anderlecht’s favour.