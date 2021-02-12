Anderlecht through to quarter finals after victory in the Brussels cup derby
The final 16 draws in this season’s Belgian Cup have been played this week. At stake were places in the quarter finals. On Tuesday there was a comfortable 3-1 win for Cercle Brugge against KV Oostende. Later in the evening the match between KV Kortrijk and Standard de Liège went to penalties after Kortrijk equalised during stoppage time at the end of the second half. Standard won the penalty shootout 5-6.
On Wednesday KAS Eupen made light work of the amateur club Olympic Charleroi. Eupen won their game 5-1. KRC Genk won their derby cup tie against Sint-Truiden 1-0. There was also a win by the league leaders Club Brugge against the team currently second in the league Royal Antwerp FC. Club beat The Great Old 3-1. There was also a win for KV Mechelen. Malinwa won 0-1 away at Beerschot.
On Thursday KAA Gent made it through to the quarter finals thanks to a 3-1 win against Sporting Charleroi. In the last of the final 16 cup ties. RSC Anderlecht saw off the team currently a country mile ahead at the top of the Second Division Union Saint-Gilloise. The Brussels derby ended 0-5 in Anderlecht’s favour.
The quarter final draw
Standard de Liège – Club Brugge
KRC Genk – KV Mechelen
RSC Anderlecht – Cercle Brugge
KAS Eupen – KAA Gent
The matches will be played on 2,3 or 4 March.