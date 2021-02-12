AstraZeneca vaccine used for the first time in Flanders

For the first time the AstraZeneca vaccine that was developed by scientists at Oxford University in the UK has been administered to someone in Flanders. On Friday a total of 200 people were given their first dose of the vaccine at the newly opened vaccination village at the Spoor Oost site in Antwerp. Those given the jab on Friday were a mixture of GPs, pharmacists, home nurses, dentists and people that carry out contact tracing work on the ground. Supplies of vaccines permitting, the vaccination village at Spoor Oost has the capacity to vaccinate around 750 people per hour.