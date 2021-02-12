COVID-19: number of positive tests and hospitalisations down

During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 126 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Thursday 11 February 137 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised. 158 patients were discharged.

There are currently 1,642 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Of these 294 are on intensive care wards and 162 are on ventilators.

During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 43 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 3% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 2,054 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 13% down on the previous week. During the same period an average of 49,400 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is down 1% on the previous week. Of those tested 5.1% tested positive. After having remained at around 5.5% for some time, the positivity rate for coronavirus tests in Belgium is now falling.

On 10 February (the last day for which figures are available 347,027 people had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.02% of the total adult population. Meanwhile, 1.42% of people have already received their second dose of the vaccine.