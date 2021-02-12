Passenger numbers down at Brussels Airport down 84% during January

A quarter of all passengers at Zaventem last month were transit passengers. Due to the restrictions in force to curb the spread of coronavirus most of the flights at the airport are designed to accommodate the needs of those travelling for essential reason be they personal or business-related.

Many intercontinental flights currently have very low number of passengers. However, the airport says that they also carry cargo. Thanks to the increase in cargo traffic Brussels Airport is doing better than average when compared to other airports in the rest of Europe and the world as a whole.

During January air cargo tonnages grew by 18% to 58,311 tonnes.

The total number of flight movements at Zaventem was down 66% on January 2020. There were a total of 5,680 flight movements last month compared with 16,885 in January 2020. Meanwhile, the number of passenger flights to and from the airport was down 78%. Cargo flights on the other hand were up by 41% compared with January 2020. However, the increase in air cargo traffic didn’t mean an increase in night flights