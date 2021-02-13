Covid latest: fewer than 2,000 new cases a day
For the first time in moths the average number of people testing positive for coronavirus per day has dropped under 2,000. During the last seven-day observation period average hospitalisations were down. New cases of coronavirus and linked deaths also edged lower in the latest figures from health science institute Sciensano.
In the week to 12 February on average 124 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 5% on the week. 132 patients were admitted on Friday. 149 were discharged.
1,636 patients are in hospital with Covid. 295 are in intensive care; 167 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 9 February on average 41 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is down 1.4% on the week.
1,988 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is down 16% on the previous week.
48,300 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is down 4% on the week. 5% of tests come back positive.
By 11 February 3.86% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 355,645 people had received a first shot; 155,214 a second.