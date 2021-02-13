Covid latest: fewer than 2,000 new cases a day

In the week to 12 February on average 124 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 5% on the week. 132 patients were admitted on Friday. 149 were discharged.

1,636 patients are in hospital with Covid. 295 are in intensive care; 167 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 9 February on average 41 deaths a day were linked to coronavirus. The figure is down 1.4% on the week.

1,988 people a day tested positive on average. The figure is down 16% on the previous week.

48,300 tests were carried out each day on average. The figure is down 4% on the week. 5% of tests come back positive.

By 11 February 3.86% of Belgium’s population had been vaccinated. 355,645 people had received a first shot; 155,214 a second.