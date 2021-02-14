63,000 people to get first jab next week

Next week 58,750 people in Belgium will receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. A further 4,600 people will get a first jab of Moderna.

In all 133,750 people will receive a shot of the Pfizer vaccine next week. 75,000 people are getting a second jab. Belgium expects to receive 117,000 new doses of this vaccine that is produced in Puurs (Belgium) next week.

No Moderna supplies are expected but stocks are described as “high”. 7,644 doses will be administered next week: 4,600 first shots and 3,044 second shots. A delivery of 48,000 doses of Moderna is expected in the week of 22 February.

Most second doses are being administered in care homes next week to provide optimal protection for residents and staff.