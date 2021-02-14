Catholic school shuns porn star teacher

The school management says it was ‘totally surprised’ by the news, but a number of parents had questioned whether the teacher could still do her job properly.

The decision to end their association was taken with joint consent but labour experts stress that an employer can’t just sack somebody as a result of activities in their private life.

“Your employer has no authority over your private life and it’s not his business” says a legal advisor at SD Worx, the human resources company. “The employer can argue that mutual trust has been compromised, but that needs to be proved.”

As long as no crime has been committed employers don’t have the right to sack employees at the drop of a hat.

“In Belgium labour contracts do not usually clearly define activities that are not permitted in your private life. It varies from company to company. It’s very rare for somebody to be sacked due to behaviour in one’s private life” says the expert.