EU vaccination drive: “It’s a fiasco!”

The Flemish liberal, who currently serves in the European Parliament and is a former leader of the liberal group, slams what he calls “Von der Leyen’s vaccine fiasco” and launches proposals on how to fix the problem.

Mr Verhofstadt says he is a committed European but adds we shouldn’t close our eyes when things go wrong: “If you love Europe it’s your duty to be the most vocal critic, especially when Europe falls short of its potential and our expectations. That’s exactly what is happening right now with the vaccination in Europe. A fiasco I called it and a fiasco it is. After two months the roll-out of vaccines is dramatically low. On average no more than 4% of European citizens received a first dose.”

Mr Verhofstadt goes on to compare this poor record to Europe’s amazing vaccine production capacity with over 75% of all vaccines worldwide currently being produced in Europe.

“This contrasts with a crucial lack of supply in every member state. It’s a lack not seen in the same dramatic proportions in the US, Canada or the UK. In the US nearly 10% of the population has had a first shot. In Britain it’s 20%.”