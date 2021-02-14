New infections down for 10th day in a row

On average during the last seven-day observation period 1,950 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 17% down on the week.

On average in the week to 13 February 121 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

On Saturday 106 patients were hospitalised. 173 were discharged.

1,568 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 298 are in intensive care. 175 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 10 February on average 41 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 1.4% on the week.

1,950 new cases were diagnosed each day on average. It’s the second day the figure is under 2,000.

On average 46,800 tests are carried out each day. The figure is down 7% on the week.

5% of tests come back positive. The figure is slightly down on recent rates.

By 12 February 364,483 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 3.97% of the adult population. 178,125 people have had their second jab. 1.69% of the population.