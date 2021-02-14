Two children die in bizarre road rage incident

The accident happened after a row triggered by a first accident that was then followed by a car chase. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene. Mons prosecutor Julie Baiwy explains: “First there was a first accident involving the two drivers. They argued on a large carpark in Dottignies (Mouscron).”

“After the quarrel a car chase ensued. The driver of an Opel wanted to overtake a VW Polo. The Polo driver suddenly veered to the left forcing the other driver to avoid his car. The Opel ended up hitting a lamppost”.

The two children on the rear seats were dead on impact. The driver, who was taken to hospital, is no longer fighting for his life. The Polo driver fled the scene and police are on he look-out for him in Belgium and France.