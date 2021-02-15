20,000 candles fill Antwerp’s Sportpaleis during benefit gig to help struggling artists
With public live music performances having been off the agenda for much of the past year and large venues such as Antwerp’s Sportpaleis having remained empty of spectators since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020, performing artists are among those to have been hardest hit by the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"Lights for Live", an organisation that raises funds to a help musicians that are struggling through this unprecedented crisis, filled Antwerp’s Sportpaleis with 20,000 candles.
The candles, 4 each per reservation, were paid for by 5,000 “spectators”. They had paid 10 euro each which meant that a total of 50,000 euro was raised. Among those performing in front of the sea of light were the veteran band Clouseau and the popular solo artist Niels Destadsbader.