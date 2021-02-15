Horse falls into freezing ditch after fire-fighters cut it free from barbed wire fence

After no little effort on the part of the fire fighters they were able to lift the horse out of the ditch that was full of freezing cold water.

Rescuing the horse was not an easy task the Fire Service’s Marc Van Linden told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp. "Several colleagues were sent into the ditch next to the horse, this was not an easy task with these temperatures”. Eventually, the Fire Service was able to lift the horse out of the ditch using a small crane and hoisting ropes.

The animal didn’t seem to have suffered too much from its ordeal. As soon as the 30-year-old mare was free, she got up and started eating. A vet was called, and they confirmed that the horse was in the rudest of health.