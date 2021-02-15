Number of hospitalisations and people testing positive for coronavirus continues to fall

During the week from 8 to 14 February an average of 119 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 10% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Sunday 14 February 91 coronavirus patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 50 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals to 1,598. Today is the second day running that patient numbers are under 1,600. Of those in hospital 307 are on intensive care wards and 178 are on ventilators.

At the peak of the second wave in early November 2020 more than 7,000 people with COVID-19 were being cared for in our country’s hospitals.

During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 41 people with COVID-19 died every day. This is up 5.9% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. So far 21,662 people in Belgium have died after having contracted coronavirus.

During the week from 5 to 11 February 1,882 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 19% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 738,631 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 45,600 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 10% down on the previous week. One possible explanation for the fall in the number of tests is the so-called “cooling off week” whereby secondary school children were taught solely by distancing learning methods during last week. This means that fewer tests will have been carried out at schools. Of those tested 5% test positive for coronavirus

As regards vaccinations, on 13 February (the latest day for which figures are available) 365,355 Belgians had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.98% of the total adult population. Meanwhile, 186,277 people in Belgium had already been given their second dose this is 2.03% of the adult population.