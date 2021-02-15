Two suspects detained in connection with road-rage incident that left two children dead

The incident that resulted in the deaths of the two children, aged 4 and 8, happed on a main road in Mouscron, a town right next to Belgium’s border with France around 20km northeast of Lille. Earlier there had been an accident involving the stepfather’s car and the suspects’ vehicle at a carpark in Dottignies, a village just outside Mouscron. The suspects’ vehicle ran into the back of the stepfather’s car. There was a row between the stepfather and the suspects, who then drove away from the scene.

The stepfather set off in pursuit of the young men that had driven into the back of his car. However, the suspects drove him off the road. His car crashed into a lamppost killing his two stepchildren and leaving him with serious injuries. Once again, the suspects fled the scene.

It is not yet clear whether both suspects detained in France were in the vehicle when Saturday evening’s events occurred.