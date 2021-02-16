Big fall in the number of coronavirus infections, slight fall in hospitalisations and deaths

During the week from 8 to 14 February an average of 121 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Monday 15 February 83 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to our country’s hospitals. 33 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,638 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 319 are on intensive care wards and 176 are on ventilators.

During the week from 6 to 12 February an average of 39 patients with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 2.9% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now 21,702 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 6 to 12 February an average of 1,809 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 20% down on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020 739,488 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

During the week between 6 and 12 February an average of 43,600 tests we carried out each day. This is down 14% on the previous week.

Of those tested 5% test positive for coronavirus.

As regards vaccinations, on 14 February (the most recent day for which figures are available 366,558 Belgians had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 3.98% of the adult population. 190,324 people here have already received their second dose. This is 2.07% of all adults in the country.