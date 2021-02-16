Burglar run over by train as he attempts to flee from the police

The incident happened on Monday evening. A little earlier the 21-year-old man and two accomplices had broken into a shop in Sint-Amandsberg. The shop's security alarm went off and soon the police were at the scene.

The three suspects we able to escape with what they had stolen. The 21-year-old man that later died headed towards the railway line. However, when he attempted to cross over tracks, he was hit by a maintenance train. His body was found on the tracks. Some of the stolen goods were found strew around the railway line a few dozen metres away.

A little later in the evening police found a second suspect was found hiding in a garden shed. Some of the goods stolen were found to be with him. The third suspect is still on the run.