Fall in hospitalisations largely thanks to fewer care home residents being hospitalised with COVID-19

"The number of new hospitalisations has fallen (slightly) for 5 consecutive days. Last week were there were on average 121 hospitalisation per day, a fall of 3% on the previous week. This fall is above all driven by a fall in the number of care home residents that are being hospitalised. It is possible that this is an early effect of the vaccination programme, but it is difficult to differentiate this from the general downward trend that was already evident in our care homes”, Professor Van Gucht said.

The virologist also made the observation that since early January hospital admissions have remained at between 100 and 150 per day.