Crime

Mouscron child deaths: 17-year-old says “I was driving hit-and-run car”

Belgium’s Francophone broadcaster RTBF is reporting that the driver who caused the accident in Mouscron (Hainault) on Saturday was a boy of seventeen years of age.  The broadcaster cites sources close to the investigation that say that the boy admitted driving the car when the accident occurred.

Colin Clapson

A car carrying a driver and his two stepchildren crashed into a lamppost while trying to overtake a vehicle following a row with the occupants of the vehicle at a car park.  The driver of the second car reportedly lurched to the left during the manoeuvre causing the accident.

Two children aged 4 and 8 were killed.  The driver was seriously injured. 

Two people have now been arrested after police were able to track down the vehicle’s owner: the 25-year-old owner of the car and a minor, who came forward to police in the French city of Tourcoing following the first arrest.

In France driving licences can be issued to 17-year-olds under certain conditions.  Prosecutors are now checking the statements.  An investigation is under way into malicious obstruction of traffic and involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of the accident.

Top stories