Put your name forward to become an astronaut!
The European Space Agency ESA to which Belgium is a big contributor is looking for astronauts. It’s the first time since 2008 that ESA is advertising a vacancy for astronauts. In that year 20,000 people put their name forward.
Only one woman was selected in 2008. That’s why ESA is urging women to apply. Get selected and you can look forward to several years of intensive training. A trip to the ISS, the International Space Station, is also on the cards as well as a journey to the Moon.