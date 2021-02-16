Vaccination Work Group issues warning about bogus vaccines

Ms Stordeur said that under no circumstances should anyone purchase the vaccines be it in a shop, on the streets or online.

She told the press conference that the vaccines had not been given the required approval regarding their safety and efficacity. “This is why we are advising everyone not to purchase these vaccines. Not on the streets, not in shops and also not online. You will only be able to get a safe vaccine free of charge at a care home, a hospital or at a vaccination centre”.