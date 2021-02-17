Corona axes forehead crosses for Ash Wednesday
Today is Ash Wednesday and for many Christians the start of lent, the 40 days preceding Easter in which they give up something that they enjoy. As a result of the pandemic Ash Wednesday services look somewhat different this year.
Priests are not forming a cross in ashes on the forehead of Christians as is their wont as touching isn’t permitted under corona measures. Instead priests are scattering ashes above the heads of the faithful.
The numbers of people attending are also restricted and wprshippers have to attend in small groups as is the case here in the St Rombouts Cathedral in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) where children are being confirmed by the auxiliary bishop.