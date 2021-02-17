Dog owner dies trying to save pet down well

It happened in Roeselare on Tuesday night. The 76-year-old was pumping water from the well and had left the lid off. Somehow, the man’s dog fell into the well containing rainwater. The senior quickly tried to rescue his pet, but he too ended up falling into the well and drowning.

It was one of the man’s children who discovered the accident and alerted the emergency services. Attempts to resuscitate the senior continued for 45 minutes, but in vain.