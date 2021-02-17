Jailbird puts 4 prison guards in hospital
Four prison guards have been attacked by a prisoner in Merksplas penitentiary (Antwerp Province). One guard was bitten in the arm. A second sustained bruising and a third received blows from a chair.
All four guards needed hospital treatment. The attack made a big impression on all four of them. Their attacker is struggling with serious mental issues.
Precisely today Belgian justice minister Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) has announced extra cash for conflict management programmes in prisons. At present the courses are on offer in 4 Belgian prisons. The extra cash will extend the programme to include all penitentiaries.